Larson was crushed when he left the meeting and he ended up right down the North Carolina road at Chip Ganassi Racing, where the owner didn’t care about Larson’s extracurricular racing and signed him on the spot. Larson spent seven-plus seasons driving for Ganassi until he was fired four races into 2020 for using a racial slur. He was suspended nearly all of last year by NASCAR but when it was lifted, Larson’s journey with Gordon and Hendrick came full circle.