Sunday’s race is sold out with capacity capped at 20,000 ticketed fans. ... Dover had traditionally held two NASCAR weekends but moved one race date to Nashville Superspeedway. Nashville will have a Cup race on June 20. The 1.33-mile concrete track was built in 2001 by Dover Motorsports and hosted NASCAR and IndyCar events until 2011. Nashville Superspeedway held Xfinity and Truck events, as well as IndyCar races from 2001 until 2011. “I loved two races there, but it’s always fun to learn new tracks, as well,” Truex said. ... Denny Hamlin joins Truex on the front row for Sunday’s race. Hamlin, the defending winner at Dover, is the first driver since the inception of the playoff system in 2004 to lead the points standings through 12 races to not have won a race. ... Josh Berry will make his Cup debut for Spire Motorsports driving for Justin Haley (COVID-19 protocols) on Sunday.