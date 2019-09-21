SINGAPORE — Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc edged Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton on Saturday in the final practice before qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Leclerc was 0.207 seconds quicker than Hamilton at the 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) Marina Bay street circuit.

Leclerc’s teammate Sebastian Vettel was third fastest.

Hamilton, who had a rare spin coming out of the pits at turn 3, heads into Sunday’s race with a 63-point lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas with seven races remaining.