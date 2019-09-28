Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his racer during the third free practice at the ‘Sochi Autodrom’ Formula One circuit, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday Sept. 28, 2019. The Formula one race will be held on Sunday. (Luca Bruno/Associated Press)

SOCHI, Russia — Charles Leclerc was fastest in the third and final practice at Formula One’s Russian Grand Prix on Saturday, ahead of Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel.

Leclerc led Vettel by 0.316 seconds at the Sochi Autodrome, with championship leader Lewis Hamilton third-fastest in practice.

Mercedes driver Hamilton is bidding for his first win since the summer break.

Earlier Saturday, McLaren confirmed the team will be powered by Mercedes from 2021, ending its association with Renault at the end of the 2020 campaign. The long-term agreement will run until at least 2024.

