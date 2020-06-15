Thomas will now be responsible for developing the F1 engine with Cowell offering support in a consultancy role until early next year.
Wolff praised Cowell’s contribution in helping Mercedes match and then surpass Red Bull as F1’s most dominant team, after Red Bull won four straight driver-constructor doubles from 2010-13.
“He has made an outstanding contribution to our motorsport legacy and I have valued and enjoyed our working relationship since 2013,” Wolff said. “I am particularly pleased that we have been able to work together to create a new leadership structure, by building on the strength in depth of the team.”
