There were a handful of NASCAR guests and fans allowed to roam the garage area, the first time that’s been allowed in the sport since the coronavirus shut down stock-car racing in March 2020. Kevin Harvick won at Darlington last May without fans in the facility last May. There were about 8,000 or so fans in the stands. There were about double that amount here Sunday and Darlington officials said they’ll open the grandstands to all who want to come for the Southern 500 on Sept. 5.