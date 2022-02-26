“It’s just super fun to drive. I knew if it stuck, it was going to run well but these cars are a handful to drive,” said Hagan, a three-time season champion said. “They’re just so fun to drive. Tony Stewart did a heck of a job putting this organization together over the winter. We have a lot of new parts and pieces, but they’ve just done a phenomenal job of giving us the parts and pieces and the resources, and I see a lot of good things going for this team.”
Doug Kalitta took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel and Kyle Koretsky was fastest in Pro Stock.
The 57-year-old Kalitta had his first No. 1 qualifier since 2019 and 51st overall with his Friday pass of 3.656 at 329.58.
Koretsky jumped to the top in the final qualifying session, running a 6.520 at 210.21 in a Chevrolet Camaro for his second career No. 1.