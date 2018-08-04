In this photo provided by the NHRA, Matt Hagan drives in Funny Car No. 1 qualifying Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at the CatSpot NHRA Northwest Nationals drag races at Pacific Raceways in Kent, Wash. Hagan took the No. 1 qualifying spot. (Jerry Foss/NHRA via AP) (Associated Press)

KENT, Wash. — Matt Hagan took his fourth No. 1 qualifier of the Funny Car season Saturday in the CatSpot NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways.

Hagan’s run 3.913-second run at 324.75 mph from Friday stood strong through Saturday’s two sessions. He’s trying to win for the third time in five events.

“I think the new body is just a little bit of a learning curve,” Hagan said. “The car is obviously running great with No. 1 qualifier but there’s still some things we are learning about this new Hellcat body. I feel confident about it though.”

Steve Torrence was No. 1 in Top Fuel, and Jeg Coughlin Jr. topped the Pro Stock field, also with their Friday passes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.