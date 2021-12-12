Mazepin tested positive on-site at Yas Marina Circuit. A second test for the Russian also returned positive.
The Haas team said Mazepin is asymptomatic but will self-isolate and follow “relevant public health authorities.”
“Nikita is physically well,” Haas said. “Uralkali Haas F1 Team wish Nikita well and we look forward to his return to the race track in early 2022 for pre-season testing.”
Mazepin is in his first F1 season and the Russian had a career-best finish of 14th in Hungary. He was scheduled to start 20th on Sunday.
___
More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports