McLaren said in an email that “these measures are focused on protecting jobs in the short term to ensure our employees return to full-time work as the economy recovers.”
Sainz Jr. tweeted his support, saying “I fully understand these tough decisions and I have obviously decided to take a pay cut. We are all in this together.”
The first eight races of the 22-race campaign have been called off due to the virus. The season-opening Australian GP and the showpiece Monaco GP have been definitively canceled, while the others may yet be rescheduled.
There is no date set for when the season might start, with the Canadian GP the next scheduled race on the disrupted calendar on June 14.
The season is scheduled to finish with the Abu Dhabi GP on Nov. 29, but F1 organizers previously said they anticipated that “the season end date will extend beyond our original end date.”
To further save costs and potentially gain time, engine manufacturers and teams are observing a three-week factory shutdown period. It would normally have been two weeks and would have taken place during the mid-season summer break.
