Last week, Bottas recorded the fastest time of any driver in the six-day preseason.
Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and defending champion Lewis Hamilton put in the fourth and fifth best times, respectively, on Friday.
Leclerc was the busiest driver with 175 laps completed.
The final day of testing went smoothly for most drivers with no major incidents or red flags.
The season-opening Australian GP is on March 15.
