F1 has conducted regular coronavirus testing and kept drivers and other team staff in a “bubble” around races to reduce the risk of infection. Racing Point driver Sergio Perez missed two races in August after testing positive for the virus.
The race in Germany on Sunday will be the first at the Nürburgring track since 2013. It will be known as the Eifel Grand Prix after a nearby mountain range.
