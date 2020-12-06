“I have no words,” he said. “Truly amazing.”
After climbing out of the PREMA Racing car, he knelt down by it for several seconds with his hand over his eyes.
Then he hugged members of his team and Sabine Kehm, his agent and a close family friend.
“I feel overwhelmed,” he said after the race. “It’s going to take a few days maybe (to sink in).”
His first race in F1 will be with the U.S.-owned Haas team next year.
___
More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.