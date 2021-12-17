Ben Sulayem is a 14-time Middle East Rally champion, and has been president of the Emirates Motorsports Organization since 2005.
Ben Sulayem congratulated Todt for his wok and said he is “committed to pursuing the important work and make motorsport and mobility take further steps forward.”
Elected on a four-year term, Ben Sulayem has pledged to double participation in the sport worldwide, and to boost diversity, inclusion and sustainable mobility.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports