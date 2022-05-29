The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Monaco GP begins after 70-minute delay for heavy rain

May 29, 2022 at 10:14 a.m. EDT
Ferrari mechanis runs at pits prior to the start of the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix, at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Pool Photo/Christian Bruna/Via AP)
MONACO — The start of the Monaco Grand Prix has started after a 70-minute delay for heavy rain.

The field initially lined up and completed a delayed formation lap behind the safety car. But drivers climbed from their cars when he rain began to fall harder and it became clear Sunday’s start would be delayed.

The drivers sheltered in their garages as teams used makeshift tents to protect the cars.

Charles Leclerc was to lead the field at the start of his home race. He won the pole and Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. is set to start alongside him on the grid.

After two days of steady sunshine, heavy rains arrived in Monaco around 20 minutes before the scheduled start. The FIA made the call to delay the start as the cars were not prepared with the tires needed to start under wet conditions.

When the rain subsided enough to start the race, Leclerc led the field on a rolling start.

