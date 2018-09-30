Martin Truex Jr. (78), Kyle Busch (18) and Kevin Harvick (4) come through the backstretch chicane during practice for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (Chuck Burton/Associated Press)

CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR will leave a troublesome tire barrier at its new angle for Sunday’s race on the new roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The layout uses both Charlotte’s speedway and a road course through the infield. Multiple drivers had difficulties with a chicane on the backstretch and several cars were damaged when they hit the tire barrier exiting turn 12. NASCAR changed the angle of the barrier before the final Cup practice to create more room for drivers to exit the turn.

The race is the first elimination one in the opening round of NASCAR’s playoffs. The 16-driver playoff field will be cut by four drivers after the race. Among those in danger of elimination is seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, who won eight Cup races on Charlotte’s oval layout.

