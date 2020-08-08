Other penalties include a loss of 20 owner points and a $25,000 fine.
Jimmie Johnson and Joey Gase are also starting at the back because of inspection failures.
Newman and Buescher are both without a victory this year, and both were outside the top 20 in points even before these penalties.
