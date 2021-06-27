“As much as maybe there were those that criticized me, I think I worked extremely hard trying to separate those two,” Gordon said. “Which is why I purposely didn’t come to the haulers, didn’t spend as much time with crew chiefs and drivers the first half of the season. I tried to be respectful of what they were focused on and do my job in the booth the best I possibly could. But of course, it’s hard not to be biased when you have that kind of relationship. Even if I wasn’t still an equity owner at Hendrick, my entire career I drove for this organization.”