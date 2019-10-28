Many Team Penske crew members shielded Logano from a charging Hamlin, and Nichols approached him from behind and knocked Hamlin down. Nichols, crew chief Todd Gordon and competition director Travis Geisler were all called before NASCAR after the fracas.

Team Penske just last week made several crew change swaps that in part reunited Logano with the entire over-the-wall team he had during last year’s championship run.

Logano finished eighth at Martinsville and is ranked fourth in the standings with two races remaining in this round of the playoffs. The field of eight will be cut to four for the title race, and three spots remain available following Martin Truex Jr.’s win at Martinsville.

