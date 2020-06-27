Rain washed out the Truck Series race on Saturday in what was already a packed schedule. Pocono is the site of a Cup Series twin bill, with one race on Saturday, one on Sunday, and the second race comes with a twist. The field for Sunday’s race will be set by inverting the lead-lap finishers from race No. 1.
The Truck Series was scheduled for Saturday and the second-tier Xfinity Series was scheduled for Sunday.
The rainout forced the Truck Series to run at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by 225 miles of Xfinity racing and a 350-mile Cup race.
The Cup Series race scheduled for Saturday is still on with a 3:54 p.m. green flag start time.
