Las Vegas oddsmakers have basically posted the winner-take-all race as a dead heat with no clear favorite.

This championship field is nearly identical to last year, with Busch, Harvick and Truex returning to the finale again. Hamlin has not been in the championship race since 2014.

Homestead is moving on the 2020 schedule to March, ending its streak of 18 years as the season finale.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD