Elliot is a 5-2 favorite to snag his first win of the season in the season’s first race in Texas, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.... NASCAR will be back in the state for the All-Star race weekend in June at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth... Chris Buescher is the only Texas native who is a full-time Cup Series driver. He hails from Prosper, which is near Dallas... Byron has finished in the top 10 in 11 consecutive races, which ties him with Logano (2015) for the third-longest top-10 streak among active drivers... Elliott isn’t the only top-flight driver trying to find a break-through win this season. Kevin Harvick who had nine wins a year ago, and Denny Hamlin, who had seven, are both chasing their first victory of 2021.