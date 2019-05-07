Denny Hamlin (11) leads Alex Bowman (88) during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Monday, May 6, 2019, at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. (Will Newton/Associated Press)

DOVER, Del. — Denny Hamlin suffered from nausea and double vision from carbon monoxide that seeped into his Toyota at the end of the NASCAR race at Dover.

Hamlin felt ill after Monday’s race and was attended to by medical staff on pit road after he finished 21st. Hamlin was treated and released from the NASCAR medical care center. Debris struck Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota during the race that knocked out the right rear crush panel and allowed fumes into the car.

“That kind of hampered the very end of the race for us but it certainly wasn’t the deciding factor if we raced good or bad,” Hamlin said Tuesday. “It was just a tough race in general. It’s one of the more physically grueling racetracks we go to anyway. Then you do something like that, it makes it even worse.”

Hamlin said he felt fine on Tuesday and was ready to race this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

___

