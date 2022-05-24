Need for speed: Indy 500 tabs 'Rooster' to wave green flag

INDIANAPOLIS — Miles Teller feels the need, the need for speed — and the “Top Gun: Maverick” actor will get it as the honorary starter for what should be the fastest Indianapolis 500 in history.
The 35-year-old Teller stars as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, son of beloved late navigator “Goose,” in the long-awaited sequel to “Top Gun.” The film will be released nationwide Friday, two days before the 500.
“Miles is no stranger to action-packed roles, and waving the green flag for the 33 drivers racing for history will provide him with a similar adrenaline-fueled experience,” IMS President Doug Boles said, adding it will be “a day he’ll never forget.”
Scott Dixon smashed the Indianapolis 500 pole-winning record with a qualifying run of more than 234 mph. He will lead the 33-car field to the green flag Sunday.
___
More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports