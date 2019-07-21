Storms clouds roll in over the grandstands before the IndyCar Series auto race Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)

NEWTON, Iowa — IndyCar point leader Josef Newgarden led 245 laps of 300 laps and won the weather-delayed race early Sunday at the Iowa Speedway, his fourth victory of the season.

Newgarden’s run resembled his dominant win on Iowa’s short oval in 2016. Newgarden led a series-record 282 laps three years ago in Newton.

Five-time champion Scott Dixon gave Newgarden a push after benefiting from a late caution and rallied to finish second. Dixon was joined on the podium by James Hinchcliffe, who won in Iowa a year ago.

Simon Pagenaud was fourth, followed by Spencer Pigot and Alexander Rossi.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.