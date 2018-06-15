BRISTOL, Tenn. — Courtney Force outran the Funny Car again Friday on the first day of qualifying for the Fitzgerald USA NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

Force had a 3.993-second pass at 325.92 mph during her second qualifying run. The points leader has four victories this season and has led qualifying in four of the last five events.

“This car was hauling down the track and it was really a great run altogether,” Force said. “It’s huge for us to pick up some bonus points and this has been a great start to the weekend.”

Clay Millican led in Top Fuel, and Greg Anderson was the fastest in Pro Stock.

Millican had a 3.817 at 322.88, and Anderson ran a 6.674 at 205.35.

