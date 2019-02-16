FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., left, stands with artist Sam Bass as he’s presented with an original painting during a press conference at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. Bass, NASCAR’s first officially licensed artist, has died following a battle with kidney problems. He was 57. (Wade Payne, File/Associated Press)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Sam Bass, NASCAR’s first officially licensed artist, has died. He was 57.

He suffered from kidney problems. His wife, Denise, announced his death Saturday with a note on his official Twitter account.

Bass helped design paint schemes and programs for some of NASCAR’s top stars and marquee events. His NASCAR Cup Series background included paint scheme designs for drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Tony Stewart and others.

The Virginia-born Bass became interested in racing at Southside Speedway in Richmond. In 1984, he was commissioned to do the race program cover art for the 1985 Coca-Cola 600. He’s done every cover for Charlotte Motor Speedway since.

NASCAR said in a statement that “though he may have never turned a lap or a wrench, few captured the essence of our sport through his work more than Sam Bass.”

