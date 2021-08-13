Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden thought he earned a spot in the final qualifying group but the lap was disqualified because it came after Dixon’s spin. ... Another Swede, Marcus Ericsson, replaced Rosenqvist in the pole shootout but the two-time race winner’s pole hopes evaporated when the No. 8 Honda nearly spun in the midsection of the course. ... Rinus Veekay, the young Dutch driver who won Indy’s last road-course race in May, will start ninth for team owner Ed Carpenter. ... Arrow McLaren SP announced Friday it has extended a partnership with Copper Moon Coffee. The Indiana-based company first joined the team in 2021. ... U.S. Olympian Andrew Capobianco will ride in IndyÇar’s two-seate piloted by Mario Andrett, before Saturday’s race. Capobianco earned seven All-American honors while diving for Indiana University and earned a silver medal at the Tokyo Games. ... The Andretti Formula E team has hired Jake Dennis as the driver of its No. 27 all-electric race car, which will use a BMW drivetrain.