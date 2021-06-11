“When you have a really good team around you, everything feels like it’s going easier,” he said. “The teams, they always nail the pit stops, they always nail the strategy. They put me out there and I just have to do my job and drive it. There’s been a couple of races where we had the best car, we’ve been doing a good job, but it’s because they give me the tools and I just try to not (screw) it up.”