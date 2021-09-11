Bobby Rahal said he’s evaluating several drivers for a third Rahal Letterman Lanigan entry next season and Oliver Askew will drive the final three races of the season as he gets his look. RLL has also used Santino Ferrucci and Christian Lungaard in the car. Rahal said he’s not sure what will happen next season with Sato, the two-time Indy 500 winner who needs financial backing from Honda to finalize his deal.