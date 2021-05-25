McCaffrey has become the face of the Panthers franchise and is a popular figure in Charlotte. In 2019 he became only the third player in NFL history to post 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season, earning All-Pro honors.
“I’m really excited,” McCaffrey said. “I was a very honored they asked me to do that being in Charlotte and at a big race.”
Former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector Jay Leno and the show’s former bandleader Kevin Eubanks will serve as grand marshals for the race.
___
More AP NASCAR: https://apnews.com/hub/nascar and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports