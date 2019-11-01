Brady said the two are neighbors in New York.
“I think it’s tough to stay at the top, and talking to guys that know him and that race against him, he just sees things differently than everyone else. So, I think that’s what makes him so exceptional,” Brady said. “I think it’s a lot like that for football players too, you know, you take people that kind of all do the same thing, but then someone always sees it a different way.
“The uniqueness, and then the competitiveness, and then the competitive stamina help you stay on top,” Brady said.
A sixth championship would rank Hamilton second in F1 history, trailing only the seven won by Michael Schumacher.
___
More AP Formula One news: https://apnews.com/FormulaOne
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.