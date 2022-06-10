Pérez fastest in 1st practice for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

BAKU, Azerbaijan — Sergio Pérez continued his strong form for Red Bull as he set the pace in Friday’s windy first practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Championship leader Max Verstappen was third-fastest, .334 seconds off his teammate Pérez’s time, after telling his team over radio that the “wind is pretty insane” on the bumpy seafront street circuit.
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was in sixth, two places ahead of his Mercedes teammate George Russell.
There were problems for Mick Schumacher, whose Haas stopped after seeming to leak fluid, and Nicholas Latifi, whose Williams lost power and came to a halt.
