F1 had said in February that it hoped Portugal could fill the vacant slot on the record 23-race calendar.
Last year, the Portimao Circuit in the southern Algarve region hosted an F1 race for the first time in 25 years. There were 27,000 fans in attendance to see Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton make F1 history with his 92nd victory. He went on the clinch a seventh F1 title to equal Michael Schuamcher’s record.
The F1 season starts on March 28 at the Bahrain GP, where fans will be allowed if they have been vaccinated or if they can prove they have recovered from it, organizers said Thursday.
