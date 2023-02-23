Problems for Aston Martin as F1 pre-season testing begins

SAKHIR, Bahrain — Formula One began three days of testing ahead of the new season on Thursday and Aston Martin almost immediately ran into a reliability issue.

The session at the Bahrain International Circuit had barely started when Felipe Drugovich ground to a halt on the track on his first run for Aston Martin. The session was red-flagged and Drugovich’s car was taken away on a truck under a cover to prevent other teams from taking notes on its design.