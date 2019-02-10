In this photo provided by the NHRA, Robert Hight drives in Funny Car qualifying at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals drag races at Auto Club Raceway on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Pomona, Calif. Hight leads the category with a run of 3.871 seconds at 329.67 mph recorded during his second pass of the day. (Jerry Foss/NHRA via AP) (Associated Press)

POMONA, Calif. — Rain Sunday forced NHRA officials to postpone final eliminations in the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals until Monday.

Robert Hight topped Funny Car qualifying in the season-opening event. Steve Torrence qualified first in Top Fuel, and Rodger Brogdon was the fastest in Pro Stock.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.