The track was dry and fast until the rains hit about 4 p.m. The storms increased and lessened several times during that stretch and NASCAR had Air Titans out at least three times when it looked like things might clear.
In the end, it was just too wet to continue what is one of the busiest weeks in Darlington history. It started Sunday with the NASCAR Cup Series return to racing and will continue when those racers are back on the track for a rare midweek event Wednesday night.
Thursday’s Xfinity race will be the first in the series since March 7 at Phoenix.
All drivers, teams and essential personnel were screened at the track before being let in. All cars passed pre-race inspection. Now, they’ll have to wait and hope for better weather.
