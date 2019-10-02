CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tyler Reddick has been promoted to the NASCAR Cup Series with Richard Childress Racing next season to replace Daniel Hemric, who last month was told he would not be retained for a second season.

Reddick is the reigning Xfinity Series champion and is third in the standings headed into the first elimination race in that series’ playoffs. He’s a five-time winner this year for Childress, which he joined after winning the title for JR Motorsports.

Childress last month compared Reddick to a young Cale Yarborough, the Hall of Famer tied for sixth on NASCAR’s all-time wins list with Jimmie Johnson at 83 victories.

Hemrick got just one year in the No. 8 Chevrolet before Childress made the change. The native of Kannapolis was given the No. 8 that is part of the Earnhardt family, the most celebrated residents of the city. But Hemric has just two top-10 finishes, is ranked 25th in the standings and failed to make the playoffs.

He is considered a candidate for the open seat at JTG Daugherty Racing that opened last week when Chris Buescher jumped to Roush Fenway Racing.

Chase Briscoe (98) and Tyler Reddick (2) lead the field to the start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Concord, N.C. (Mike McCarn/Associated Press)

