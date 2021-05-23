Larson earned his sixth career front row start on a road course. Austin Cindric will start third and Kyle Busch, who won Saturday’s Xfinity series race, will start fourth.
Defending Cup Series champion Chase Elliott is looking for his first race win of the season. He’s got five career road course wins, including four of the last five. He came in as the favorite for the race win and qualified eighth.
There is a strong chance the race will be a wet one with forecasts of rain for the afternoon in Austin.
