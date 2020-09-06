“Alpine brings a new meaning, new values and colours to the paddock with the spirit of competition from other worlds,” Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul said. “Alpine has its place in Formula 1 and can challenge for victory.”
New Group CEO Luca De Meo is reorganizing the company to place more emphasis on key brands, such as Alpine, which produces a sportscar.
Alpine has a history in motorsports with the Renault-powered Alpine car winning the Le Mans 24 hours race in 1978.
