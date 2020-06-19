A Carabinieri police official in Montepulciano said the accident involved a “heavy vehicle” and he believed Zanardi was still alive. The official did not give his name as per local custom.
The 53-year-old Zanardi had both of his legs amputated following a horrific crash during a 2001 CART race in Germany. He was a two-time CART champion.
Zanardi won four gold medals in handbike at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics.
The Italian Olympic and Paralympic Committees had no immediate comment.
