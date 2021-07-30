Wolff turned Mercedes into a winning machine, with seven straight doubles from 2014 onward, with six of those titles won by Hamilton and the other by former teammate Nico Rosberg in ’16. Rosberg is the only driver to beat Hamilton since Sebastian Vettel won his fourth title with Red Bull eight years ago. Hamilton is seeking to become the first driver to win eight F1 titles and move one clear of fellow great Michael Schumacher.