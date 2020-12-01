Mazepin, who is the son of billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, will be the fourth Russian to race in F1 after Vitaly Petrov, Sergey Sirotkin and Daniil Kvyat.
The American-owned Haas team is replacing veteran French driver Romain Grosjean and Dane Kevin Magnussen.
Haas has yet to say who will partner Mazepin next season, but it is widely expected to be 21-year-old Mick Schumacher, the F2 championship leader and son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher.
___
More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.