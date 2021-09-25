The stewards agreed to a request from race director Michael Masi to cancel the practice session on safety grounds.
Masi said that light levels would be crucial to deciding whether to hold qualifying Saturday afternoon.
“With weather conditions like this, obviously light diminishes far earlier (than sunset), so that will ultimately be our cut-off point,” Masi said. “If qualifying isn’t able to happen today, as we’ve seen a few times before in the past, then we will redo a program and hold qualifying on Sunday morning.”
Sunday is also likely to have some rain. The last race to have qualifying on a Sunday was the Japanese Grand Prix in 2019 after a typhoon meant all events on Saturday were canceled.
Valtteri Bottas was fastest and Lewis Hamilton second in both Friday practice sessions. Those were dry. Max Verstappen leads the championship standings but will start from the back of the grid in the race Sunday because he changed his engine.
