Sainz fastest, Sargeant strong on Day 2 of Formula 1 testing

Sainz set the fastest time so far over two days of testing. Sargeant was only .063 seconds adrift with a time set on the softest and fastest tires.

Of the 10 drivers on track in the morning session, Sergio Perez was seventh-fastest for Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton eighth for Mercedes.

Times set in testing offer only a rough guide to a teams’ true pace for the season with the cars often set up in very different ways, sometimes with heavy fuel loads to imitate a full race distance. Title contenders may try to hide their actual pace from rivals, while smaller teams may chase publicity by aiming for fast times over a single lap.