It is a paradox of auto racing that the faster the speed, the slower time unfolds.

Even at 230 mph, expert drivers perceive all that rushes toward them — the track’s turns and banking, the cars ahead and even grandstands on either side — as a slow-motion ballet.

And in a crash, it’s as if time stops. Noise recedes, and the senses heighten. It is the sense of smell, of all things, that is most acute.

“It’s the smell of burning. Burning tires,” explains four-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon. “And unfortunately, the smell that’s really distinctive in our sport is the burning of carbon fiber,” the principal component of a racecar’s chassis and cockpit.

Roughly 16 months after his horrific crash in the Indianapolis 500, Dixon has total recall of the sequence of events that felt as if it lasted two minutes but, in fact, was over in 10 seconds of violence. Each frame endures as a Technicolor memory:

Seeing a lapped-car slow in front of him. Deciding to dart low as it drifted high, only to watch it carom off the wall and slide back in this path. The impact that launched him 30, 40 feet in the air. Looking down and thinking, ‘Wow, I’m really high. This is gonna hurt.’ On descent, seeing half of a racecar sheared away and hoping the driver, whoever it was, was okay. Landing with a thud and taking immediate inventory of his hands and feet. The urge to climb out and realizing, once he did, that his left ankle wouldn’t support him. And only then, realizing that the lopped-off half of a car he’d seen was, in fact, the other half of what remained of his.



Scott Dixon, 38, has 44 career IndyCar victories, ranking third all-time. (Rick Scuteri/Associated Press)

Nothing about the experience dissuaded Dixon from continuing the 2017 season; he raced the next week in Detroit. The broken ankle he suffered was simply one more in a series of broken bones over three decades of racing.

Nor did it dissuade Dixon from returning for the 2018 IndyCar season, which finds him, on the eve of Sunday’s season finale at Sonoma Raceway, on the cusp of what would be a fifth IndyCar championship.

With 44 career victories on the open-wheel racing circuit, Dixon already is in rarefied company, his wins total behind only the long-retired A.J. Foyt (67) and Mario Andretti (52).

A fifth championship would add to those he earned in 2003, 2008, 2013 and 2015 and seal his place among the greats, vaulting him to second behind Foyt, the 83-year-old, hickory-tough Texan who earned seven championships between 1960 and 1979.

“A lot of things drive me: Speed, competition, winning. But I want this [fifth championship] more than my first, more than my second, more than my third or fourth,” said Dixon, 38, in a telephone interview earlier this week, before heading to the 2.52-mile road course in California’s wine country.

The achievement is not a lock for the Australian-born, New Zealand-reared Dixon.

Lurking 29 points behind in the standings is Alexander Rossi, 26, the precocious American who won the 2016 Indianapolis 500 as a rookie and competes for Andretti Autosport.

With points for Sunday’s finale counting double, it’s also mathematically possible for Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden and Will Power, currently third and fourth in the standings, respectively, to win the season championship should misfortune befall Dixon and Rossi.

But Dixon’s experience — specifically, his ability to salvage good finishes from poor circumstances (so long as his racecar hasn’t been totaled) — makes him and his Chip Ganassi Team Honda the man and machine to beat in the season finale (6:30 p.m. Eastern time).

IndyCar racing poses more risk than NASCAR’s brand of stock-car racing.

The cars go faster (up to 235 mph); their power-to-weight ratio is far higher. They sit lower to the ground, with drivers’ legs fully extended and, as a result, vulnerable to catastrophic injury in front-end collisions. With no fenders on the wheels, contact with other cars is less forgiving. And the driver’s head is exposed, jutting just above the monocoque chassis, with no roof to protect it.

Nonetheless, Dixon has compiled a career of impressive longevity and stability, completing his 17th year with Team Ganassi in the U.S.-based open-wheel series.

It’s not that Dixon flouts danger; far from it. Much like fighter pilots, he applies a clear-eyed calculus to his sport’s risks and rewards. He knows and respects his car’s limits. He focuses on what he can control. And in moments of extreme stress, when the average person’s heart rate soars, his remains steady. It’s a defining trait among exceptional athletes, surgeons, soldiers and others, typified by the calm of pilot Sully Sullenberger, who landed a commercial airline on New York’s Hudson River in 2009 after a bird strike disabled its engines, without serious injury to the 155 passengers.

Asked how he weighs his sport’s risk, Dixon said: “I’m sure in everybody’s career there are moments when you think, ‘Maybe it’s time to give it up. Maybe it’s not worth it.’ But I think the desire to be the best IndyCar driver or Formula One driver — to be the best in motorbikes or NASCAR or any type of racing — for me, I just can’t imagine the loss of not doing what I love. That is the same for everybody at this level.”

Like many racers in all disciplines, Dixon was born into a family with high octane in its blood. His parents raced in New Zealand, as did his sister and brother. At 7, he went to watch his cousin race Go-Karts, and his parents let him join the post-race “have-a-go” session for newcomers.

“That’s when I knew I had to race,” Dixon recalls. “From that instant, the pure adrenaline, the love for the speed — I just kept begging my dad for two weeks. And I’ve been racing ever since that day.”

Three decades on, his passion runs just as fierce, and his results remain strong. That’s why his car owner extended his contract in August, just weeks after Dixon’s 38th birthday.

“We have achieved a lot together, but there are no signs of him slowing down,” Ganassi said at the time. “He’s still the guy the championship goes through, and you know you have to beat him to get on the top step. He’s a driver that’s always thinking about the next race and how he’s going to approach it, attack it and ultimately win it.”