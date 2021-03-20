Kamui Kobayashi crossed the finish line third in the No. 48 Cadillac for Action Express Racing but the team was expected to be dropped to the back of the DPi class because of a drive-time infraction,. It would move Dane Cameron and Meyer Shank Racing onto the podium.
Bourdais was part of an all-French driver lineup that included Tristan Vautier and Loic Duval that gave the team its first win since 2018. Bourdais and Duval are two-time winners at Sebring, while Vautier won for the first time.
Jimmie Johnson returned for his second IMSA race of the season but the seven-time NASCAR champion had a rocky weekend. He’s the central driver in the No. 48 Cadillac that is sponsored by Ally, his sponsor his final two NASCAR seasons, and fielded by both Hendrick Motorsports and Action Express.
Johnson crashed the Cadillac in Friday qualifying, then spun the repaired car 15 minutes into the race to damage it again. A wing change put the No. 48 back into contention until IMSA ruled the team violated drive time regulations when Simon Pagenaud was in the car 50 seconds too long during a six-hour window.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.