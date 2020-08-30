Brett Moffitt finished second and was followed by Austin Hill, Sam Mayer and Stewart Friesen.
“We’ve had speed at all these tracks. You just have to have a little luck,” Creed said. “After getting our first win, we’ve gotten confidence.”
At the track outside of St. Louis, Creed battled with Todd Gilliland, who led a race-high 76 of the 160 laps. But the two came together battling for the lead on Lap 121 and the contact forced Gilliland into the outside wall.
Mayer took over the top spot as Creed slipped to second. Creed then passed Mayer on the late restart.
Moffitt tried to get around teammate Creed in the final restart but couldn’t get his truck in position for the pass.
“Fortunately we were able to get some track position on that last restart and were able to push our teammate to the lead,” Moffitt said.
The truck series next races Sunday at Darlington Raceway. There are two races left in the regular season.
