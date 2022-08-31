Sore Hamlin to miss Xfinity event at Darlington Raceway

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Denny Hamlin is still sore from last week’s late wreck at Daytona and won’t race, as planned, in the Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway on Saturday.

“I have had some soreness in my neck, back, and hips from the wreck on Sunday,” said Hamlin, who has won five Xfinity races at Darlington. “I feel like the right thing for me to do is to sit out the Xfinity Series race and put 100 percent of my focus on getting ready for this weekend’s Cup Series playoff race.”