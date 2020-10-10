“Peugeot Sport wishes to express their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of codriver Laura Salvo, who died this morning following an accident at Rally Vidreio Centro in Portugal,” Peugeot Sport said on Twitter.
The race was canceled after the incident.
